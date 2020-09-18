Otter Tail County has dedicated Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds to provide emergency financial assistance to non-profits located in Otter Tail County who have been adversely affected by this economic crisis, according to an Otter Tail County news release.

Program guidelines and the online application are available through Sept. 30.



General program guidelines, according to the news release:

Terms: Funding up to $10,000 is available. The award amount will be determined by the number of Otter Tail County residents served, loss of revenue and the increase in operational costs, the number of paid full-time equivalent staff, and organization mission. Upon award, applicants must submit the required documentation and enter into an agreement before receiving funding.

Eligible Nonprofits: Must be a 501(c)(3) non-profit that serves Otter Tail County with a physical presence in Otter Tail County and able to demonstrate a loss of income or increase in demand for services and/or cost of service delivery due to COVID‐19. Visit the website for a complete eligibility list at ottertailcountymn.us/cares.

Use of funds: Payroll, rent, mortgage payments, utilities, payments to suppliers or other critical non-payroll business expenses such as expenses related to re-opening, necessary facility and technology improvements, and personal protective equipment.

Application process: Access full program guidelines and the online application at ottertailcountymn.us/cares. Applications will be accepted online through 4 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Additional coronavirus relief act funding may be available through the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program and the CARES Act Emergency Assistance Program, which provide housing and other forms of assistance to individuals and families, according to the release. Learn more about these programs and other County CARES Act funded efforts at ottertailcountymn.us/cares.