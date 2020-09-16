The United States Department of Agriculture has extended the summer food service program through Dec. 31 providing free meals to area students.

All area students will receive breakfast and lunch free of charge every day that school is in session through December, or until the USDA allocation runs out, according to a W-DC Public Schools Facebook post.

"This unprecedented move will help ensure – no matter what the situation is on-the-ground – children have access to nutritious food as the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic," according to a USDA news release. "USDA has been and continues to be committed to using the Congressionally appropriated funding that has been made available."

Every family is still asked to fill out the free and reduced lunch application since the free meals only go through December.

The free and reduced lunch rate also determines a significant amount of state funding for the school, which if received help fund academic programs and hire additional teachers to keep class sizes small, according to the post.

Forms can be found on most school websites or by visiting the school office.