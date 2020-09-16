As part of Hunger Action Month this September, Casey’s General Stores in northwest and west central Minnesota will be conducting the Casey’s General Stores #HereForGood child hunger campaign from Sept. 8-20, according to a North Country Food Bank news release.

During this campaign, Casey’s customers will have the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest full dollar amount of their choosing during the promotion period. Casey’s is committing a minimum of $100,000 with a goal of 10 million meals for the food banks serving the 16 states in Casey’s corporate area. In addition, Casey’s will donate $1 of every purchase of Coca-Cola four-packs to benefit Feeding America during the promotion period up to $50,000, according to the release.

North Country will benefit from the funds raised at the 15 Casey’s locations within its service area with 90% of funds raised going to Feeding America network food banks based on store location and 10% supporting activities of the Feeding America national office.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has made the need for food assistance greater than ever as 40% of people today have never needed our help, according to the release.