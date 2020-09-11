Womenade Helping Hearts donated $3,000 to Wadena-Deer Creek School District for anonymous and immediate aid for students. Womenade board member and WDC kindergarten teacher Mandy Gallant presented the check to WDC Supt. Lee Westrum recently.

"Womenade is an amazing organization and the funds they provide for our students take care of critical needs that cannot be paid for with public school funds. The benefit to our students is immense and for that I say, thank you!" Westrum said.

Womenade serves schools in five districts: Wadena-Deer Creek, New York Mills, Perham, Henning and Battle Lake. Last school year, a total of $11,000 was given to the five schools, however, due to schools closing early due to the Coronavirus, Womenade didn’t make a donation in the spring like they typically do, explained Gallant.

“This year, we were unable to hold our annual fundraising event, but people continue to be extremely generous in supporting our organization. Because of this, we are able to give the five school districts checks in the amount of $3,000 each to help their students this school year,” Gallant said.

Womenade gives any staff member access to funds when they notice a child in need. Some ways funds have been used at WDC include: winter clothing (hats, mittens, snow pants, boots), shoes, socks, hygiene items, chronic lice treatments, field trip admission, Kindergarten graduation T-shirts, prom dresses, drivers education fees, assistance with heating bills, and more.