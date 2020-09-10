“The job is a lot more physical than it ever was before,” said Renee Frethem, Wadena library branch manager.

From packaging books and movies for pick-up to moving buckets of materials needing sanitizing and bins of quarantined materials, the services at the library continue even though they look different. Frethem is grateful to continue offering the public services, from the entertainment of books and movies to printing and proctoring services.

“We offer a lot of things for people that are needed right now, whether it be entertainment, job search, anything like that so I’m happy that we’re able to continue to do that,” Frethem said.

The library has opened in phases with the current phase four, and the fifth being fully open. There is no furniture in the library to discourage people from spending extended periods of time in the library when they come in for browsing.

“We persevere, we continue on with what we need to,” Frethem said.

The library’s hours remain the same. If you would like to browse, the hours are Monday-Friday 1 p.m. to close and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Computer usage is by appointment.

For entering the library, people can ring the doorbell at the back entrance. Make sure to wear a face covering. You can still order books and pick them up during your appointment in the front entryway. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
In the internet area, the floor is marked with orange tape resembling six feet. Computer reservations began on July 16. When browsing, people are asked not to enter these areas. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
With furniture removed and space for social distancing by the computers, the children's section has partially moved to the opposite side of the library. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Patrons can browse through the library and place the materials they aren't checking out in bins throughout the library. The materials will be sanitized by staff members before being returned to the shelf. Browsing started on Sept. 1 with a total of 10 people allowed in the library at once. Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
