“The job is a lot more physical than it ever was before,” said Renee Frethem, Wadena library branch manager.

From packaging books and movies for pick-up to moving buckets of materials needing sanitizing and bins of quarantined materials, the services at the library continue even though they look different. Frethem is grateful to continue offering the public services, from the entertainment of books and movies to printing and proctoring services.

“We offer a lot of things for people that are needed right now, whether it be entertainment, job search, anything like that so I’m happy that we’re able to continue to do that,” Frethem said.

The library has opened in phases with the current phase four, and the fifth being fully open. There is no furniture in the library to discourage people from spending extended periods of time in the library when they come in for browsing.

“We persevere, we continue on with what we need to,” Frethem said.

The library’s hours remain the same. If you would like to browse, the hours are Monday-Friday 1 p.m. to close and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Computer usage is by appointment.