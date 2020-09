A second post for residents at The Meadows of Wadena looking for pen pals was shared on Sept. 10.

The residents each shared what they like such as music, crossword puzzles, reading and coloring. If you'd like to write a note or send a gift, make sure to write "pen pal" by the person's name on the envelope.

The notes can be mailed to 110 Hemlock Ave NW, Wadena, MN 56482. Call the Meadows at 218-632-3610 if you have any questions.