Take a look at some of the happenings during Saturday at the Nimrod Jubilee Days.
Mud volleyball player Clayton Gallus, of Nevis, shakes off some mud after taking a dive to return a volley Saturday, Sept. 5, at Nimrod Jubilee Days.
Rita Nolte, on unicycle, was part of the award winning parade entry put together by G&T Sanitation of Sebeka.
Members of the Park Rapids American Legion Post 212 rallied along the start of the route at the Nimrod Jubilee Days parade.
One parade entry had a bit of trouble running without the assistance of some parade goers Saturday in Nimrod.
Parade fans lined the streets of Nimrod while parade entries tossed candy Saturday, Sept. 5, during the Nimrod Jubilee Days.
Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal