Drivers over 55-years-old can now sign up for the 2020-2021 55+ Driver Improvement Program.

This Driver Improvement Program is being put on by Minn. Highway Safety Research Center through St. Cloud State University. The program is an awareness-level driver safety program that is primarily intended for the 55+ age population. However, most of the concepts and information provided may be applicable to drivers of all ages.

These courses will give participants a better understanding of vehicle and traffic safety, new technology, physical changes and increased driving risk as people age, changes to laws and the decisions drivers can make to be safer on roadways. The presenter will provide information in both lecture and video format that can be discussed with other class participants.

This program is an approved Accident Prevention course by Minn. Department of Public Safety. Participants who complete this course every three years are eligible for a 10% discount on their personal automobile insurance premium.

4-Hour Refresher Courses

Anyone, especially over 55, who has completed an 8-hour Driver Improvement Program and is looking to maintain their discount.

Classes will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 17, or March, 13.

Classes will be held at the New York Mills Public School in room #409.

Classes are $22 per participant. Checks can be made out to MHSRC/DIP.

Classes will be limited to 12-30 people.

Sign up at the District Office or call 218-385-4201

This class will be instructed by Hannah Franks.

8-Hour Initial Course

Anyone, especially over 55.

Classes will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Jan. 9, and 16.

Classes will be held at the New York Mills Public School in room #409.

Classes are $22 per participant. Checks can be made out to MHSRC/DIP.

Classes will be limited to 12-30 people.

Sign up at the District Office or call 218-385-4201

This class will be instructed by Hannah Franks.

More information can be found at mnsafetycenter.org