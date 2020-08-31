A new selection of Poems of Hope and Reassurance is now on display at the Green Island Poetry Walk for September, according to a news release.

The September selections include "Spring is in the Air" by Patricia Kemmerick, "Things Undeserved" by Jane Hufford Downex, "Courage" by Kendra Gilsdorf, "Upcycled" by Julie Martin, "Hope-born Flood" by Eric Bervig, A Haiku to Remember by Judith B Miller, "Here" by Bart Sutter, "Tending Flowers" by Michael "skippy" Geithman, Sr., "Fledglings in June" by Luke Young, "This Fitful Life" by Donna Isaac, "752020" by Ronald j Palmer and "After the Rain" by Judith B Miller.



These poets represent just a few of the many who submitted poems for this project. Another selection of poems will be displayed in October on the Poetry Walk. Poems will also be made available online and as postcards. Finally, all the poems will be printed in a booklet which will be made available to the public, according to the release.

For more information or to submit a poem, visit www.LinaBelar.com

Green Island is located at 850 Scheer Drive , Wadena. It is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.