If you make appointments to pick up books you have ordered, please continue to do so.

Hours for browsing are 1 p.m. to close, Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Come to the backdoor and ring the doorbell for entry.

Only 10 people, including staff, are allowed to be in the building at any time, following state and local COVID-19 guidelines.

Please make your visit as brief as possible. There are no places to sit and read.

Some materials, such as newspapers and easy-level books, will not be available to peruse. Please ask a staff member to assist.

We are requesting that only one child accompany any adult, and that supervision is necessary at all times.

Any book or other material that is pulled from the shelves, must be set in the appropriate areas to de-contaminate or quarantine.

Please do not enter the internet, staff or quarantine areas if you are browsing.

Please sanitize your hands as soon as you enter.

Masks covering the mouth and nose are required at all times.

Six-foot social distance from other parties will be required at all times.

If you are sick or showing symptoms of COVID-19, please stay home.

We reserve the right to refuse services to any patron who will not comply with our guidelines.

Patrons unwilling to follow the library safety measures will be asked to leave. These measures are in place to keep patrons and staff as safe as possible, and still serve the needs of the community, according to the library news release.