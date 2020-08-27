Elliot Doyle, Wadena-Deer Creek senior, officially became the 2020-21 Minnesota Family, Career and Community Leaders of America president in a virtual installation ceremony last week.

Doyle will lead the 10-person Minnesota state officer team for the upcoming months, including planning and carrying out the 2021 state conference, according to WDC FCCLA advisor Cindi Koll. Each officer will also plan and present several workshops to FCCLA members throughout the state and speak to legislators and adult stakeholders in the organization.

The team is currently working on creating a theme and logo for the year.

Doyle has been an active member of FCCLA for five years including being a WDC FCCLA chapter officer, a Central West Area peer educator and the Central West Area President. Doyle spent last year serving on the state officer team as the MN FCCLA President-Elect.

Elliot is the son of Holly and Ben Doyle, and is advised by Koll and LaDonna Norenberg.