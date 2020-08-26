The Wadena VFW Post 3922 and its Auxiliary are again sponsoring the annual Patriot’s Pen and Voice of Democracy essay/scholarship contests for students in Bertha-Hewitt, Sebeka, Staples-Motley, Verndale, and Wadena-Deer Creek Schools; home-school students are also invited to enter their age-appropriate contest.

Entries must be submitted to school contact persons by Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.

The Patriot’s Pen essay contest encourages area seventh and eighth grade students to write a 300-400 word essay discussing the topic “What is Patriotism to Me?” The top national prize is $5,000 and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.; local prizes will also be awarded at each participating school as well as by Post 3922.

The Voice of Democracy audio-essay contest is open to students in grades 9-12. Entrants must prepare and record on an audio CD or a flash drive a 3-5 minute speech on the topic “Is this the country the founders envisioned?”

The top national prize is $30,000 and an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C.; local prizes will also be awarded at each participating school as well as by Post 3922.

Information and entry forms will be available at local schools; interested persons may also call Ruth Clark at (218) 631-1035.