The 2020 Law Enforcement Scholarship Program with the Minnesota Sheriffs' Association will award up to 15 scholarships of $600 each, according to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release. Application forms and a statement of procedures are available at the Wadena County Sheriff’s office.

The members of MSA give special recognition to the financial needs of students attending the peace officer skills course or one of the two or four year law enforcement degree colleges.

“The Board of Directors feel peace officers in our democratic society have complex duties to perform,” Wadena County Sheriff Michael Carr said in the release.

The Scholarship Committee intends on achieving representation from all geographical areas of the state in their selection of awards which will be announced by Dec. 28.

Scholarships are only available to students currently enrolled in one of the following:

Mandated POST Skills Program;

In their second year of a two year law enforcement program;

In their third or fourth year of a four year college criminal justice program.

In order to qualify, students must have completed at least one year of the two year program or two years of a four year program, according to the release.

Students meeting these criteria can obtain a scholarship application form from their local sheriff’s office or online at www.mnsheriffs.org. Applications are due by Oct. 16.