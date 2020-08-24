Region Five Development Commission is currently seeking 10 projects to include as vital projects in their Comprehensive Regional Economic Development Strategy. Projects are accepted until Aug. 30.

The project submissions will be prioritized by a group of diverse regional leaders from the private, public and non-profit sectors. The committee will select projects with regional significance that create economic vitality, environmental stewardship and quality of life, according to a Region Five news release.

Vital projects listed in the CREDS document allows access to United States Economic Development Administration funding and other federal grant programs. Projects will also be shared with federal, state and local funding agencies, according to the release.

To submit an application, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/Vitalprojects2020. The Region Five CREDS committee will meet in October to review and prioritize projects, followed by a 30-day comment period.

For details, contact Staci Headley at sheadley@regionfive.org or 218-894-3233.

To learn more about the 2016-2021 CREDS, visit www.eda.gov/ceds or www.regionfive.org/creds.