A Wadena-Deer Creek middle high school student went to the hospital for blood clots in her liver, which she also endured in 2015 and 2017, according to WDC Facebook posts.

Senior Paige Kilbury, daughter of Amanda and Chad Kilbury, was admitted to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children's Hospital on June 8 after tests showed an enlarged spleen and blood in her stool, according to the GoFundMe page. The pain originally started in her lower back and stomach.

At the beginning of Paige’s hospital stay, she had internal bleeding and needed to have a liver transplant, which happened on June 20.

Paige returned home at the beginning of August, is on a feeding tube and has difficulty walking.

“She’s doing as good as to be expected,” Chad said.

Chad said she also has “a lot of pain” from her surgery and joint pain from Tacrolimus, which is a medicine to help her body accept the liver, according to WebMD. Paige wants to return to work at The Meadows of Wadena-Senior Living.

Throughout the updates on the page, Paige’s strength, her long recovery journey and the approximately 40 pills and 13 prescriptions she takes daily are noted. The family also asks for prayers and shared that the prayers worked.

Amanda and Paige temporarily stayed in a Ronald McDonald House in the cities after Paige was initially released from the hospital on July 8. Paige was readmitted to the hospital on July 15 with low magnesium levels, an infection in her lungs and kidney issues due to the medicines, according to the page.

Chad has not been able to work due to COVID-19 restrictions and Amanda used her extended sick and flex time off to be with Paige, according to the page. Chad said Amanda is now working double shifts.

“Chad and I would walk thru fire for our girls so this is how its got to be to get her better,” Amanda said in a June 30 update on the page.

As of Aug. 18, $3,266 of the $30,000 goal has been fundraised, according to the GoFundMe page. Chad is “very thankful” for people’s donations, time and prayers. The funds will go towards medical bills, an air filtration system for Paige to breathe, gas money for traveling to the cities with appointments once or twice a week, help making up for lost work and basement repairs.

“Her immune system will be depleted after the transplant. … Upon her return home she will need this air filtration system for her health not as a luxury,” Chad said in a June 20 update on the page.

To donate

To support the Kilbury family, visit www.gofundme.com/f/paige-kilbury-fund or the Paige Kilbury-Fundraiser Facebook group at www.facebook.com/groups/264130964675713.