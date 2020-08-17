A new selection of Poems of Hope and Reassurance is now on display at the Green Island Poetry Walk, according to a news release.

The August selections include "Recognition" by Steve Yasgur, "Covid" by Aaron Dretsch, "Welcome, July" by Mary Amundsen, "Fields in Quiet" by Julie Adrian, "What I Crave" by Miriam Weinstein, "Still Life with Tulips" by Mark Vinz, "Job-Man of Faith" by Lora Kay, " Corona" by Ken Bennett, "Playhouse" by Margaret Hasse, "Nothing Wasted" by Laura Hansen and “You’ll Never Walk Alone” by Thomas R. Smith.

These poets represent just a few of the many who submitted poems for the project. Another selection of poems will be displayed in September and will continue as long as needed during the pandemic. Poems will also be made available online and as postcards, according to a news release.

For more information or to submit a poem, visit www.LinaBelar.com

Green Island is located just off Hwy 71 at 850 Scheer Drive , Wadena. It is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.