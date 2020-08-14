The rain did not stop the Wadena County and East Otter Tail County 4-H members from hosting a horse show at the Wadena County Fairgrounds on Aug. 12.

University of Minnesota Extension educator for 4-H Youth Development in Wadena County Kim Dailey said holding the event together meant pooling their resources, even turning away volunteers after having too many.

The event was not open to the public but the loud neighs of the horses in the barn and friends, family and previous members supporting the 4-Hers might have just made up for no public spectators.

There were 38 Wadena 4-Hers and 15 East Otter Tail 4-Hers, according to Dailey.