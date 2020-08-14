The rain did not stop the Wadena County and East Otter Tail County 4-H members from hosting a horse show at the Wadena County Fairgrounds on Aug. 12.
University of Minnesota Extension educator for 4-H Youth Development in Wadena County Kim Dailey said holding the event together meant pooling their resources, even turning away volunteers after having too many.
The event was not open to the public but the loud neighs of the horses in the barn and friends, family and previous members supporting the 4-Hers might have just made up for no public spectators.
There were 38 Wadena 4-Hers and 15 East Otter Tail 4-Hers, according to Dailey.
Lexi Pickar (front) lifts a barrel above her head while setting up for the Western Trail event.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Before the Western Trail classes, judge Melinda Dexter leads 4-Hers through the course of cones, barrels and a square area.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Grace Mindermann makes her way through the square area of the Western Trail event. She has two more years as a Wadena County 4-Her.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Cason Pickar (back) mounts his horse and joins the line-up for his Western Trail class. In between riding their horses, young members enjoyed playing with their friends.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Myra King, East Otter Tail County 4-Her, prepares her horse Foxy for the game events. She has been showing for five years and has another horse for the pleasure events.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Cadence Brauch (right) smiles as she prepares to show off her cow costume.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Ella Horm painted baseball stripes on her white horse for a Twins theme and placed first in the costume class.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Adyn Shepersky shows off his lifeguard and scuba themed costume.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Trisha Cruz, Wadena County 4-Her, joins the ninth-12th grade egg and spoon class.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
Three competitors in the ninth-12th grade class balance their eggs while trotting and loping around the arena before eventually removing their feet from the stir-ups.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal