With back-to-school shopping comes the usual list of paper and pencils but this year it may also include supplies for distance learning that schools could transition to throughout the 2020-21 school year depending on COVID-19 cases. The usual and additional supplies may qualify for K-12 tax benefits on your 2020 Minnesota income tax return, according to a Minnesota Department of Revenue news release. Make sure to save your school supply receipts.

What K-12 tax benefits does Minnesota offer?

Two Minnesota tax benefits help families pay their child’s education expenses: The K-12 Education Credit and the K-12 Education Subtraction.

Both benefits reduce your state tax and could provide you a larger refund when filing your Minnesota income tax return, according to the release.

Do I qualify for these tax benefits?

To qualify for either the credit or subtraction, both of these must be true:

You have a qualifying child attending kindergarten through 12th grade at a public, private or home school.

You purchased education-related expenses in 2020 to assist with the child’s education.

Separate requirements apply for the credit and subtraction.

K-12 Education Credit: Your household income (taxable and nontaxable income) must be below $37,500 for one to two children;$39,500 for three; and add $2,000 for each additional child, according to the release. If you qualify for the credit but do not need to file a Minnesota return, you must file a return to claim a refund for the credit. If you are married, you and your spouse must file a joint return to qualify.

K-12 Education Subtraction: There are no income limits for the education subtraction.

What education-related expenses qualify?

Many expenses for educational instruction or materials may qualify, including:

Paper and notebooks;

Pens and pencils;

Nonreligious textbooks;

Rental or purchases of educational equipment, including musical instruments;

Computer hardware (hotspots, modems and routers) and educational software (up to $200 for the subtraction and $200 for the credit);

After-school tutoring and educational summer camps taught by a qualified instructor.

More information

Visit www.revenue.state.mn.us/k-12-education-subtraction-and-credit for more information on the tax relief programs and qualifications.