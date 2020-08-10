After 14 years of showing beef, Emilee White said her last day was hard. With her last cow and calf pairing, she included the cow that started her herd seven years ago. And she left the day with a pouch full of ribbons.
The Livestock Achievement Day went faster than anticipated, thankfully in the muggy heat on Aug. 8, and University of Minnesota Extension educator for 4-H Youth Development in Wadena County Kim Dailey said the day was "pretty fabulous" despite the limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Obviously our numbers were down, but the pride I saw in the 4-Hers' faces and the superior quality of animals that attended the show made me believe that the exhibitors put just as much work (if not more) into this year than any other," Dailey said in an email.
There were 28 4-H member exhibitors and 35 classes in the poultry, rabbit, dairy, goat, beef, sheep and swine shows, according to Dailey.
Colton Johnson holds up his chicken as a part of the poultry show on Aug. 8.
The afternoon portion sped by with the beef and sheep shows.
Kira Vergin has been showing beef for three years and upped her number of cows from one to three this year.
During the rabbit show, Michael Freitag (left) and Karly and Keyra West present their rabbits.
As 4-Her Cloverbuds, Ally Jo and Colton Huwe prepared to walk the arena with adult helpers.
During the sheep show, Scott (left) and Colton Huwe begin their walk around the arena.
Dairy cattle and goat judge Mark Jaeger (left) evaluates Becca Reger's goat.
Elyse Huwe leads her sheep through the arena before holding the sheep in form.
Bins and bins of ribbons were carried out for 4-H members' awards instead of trophies due to the cancellation of the fair.
Garret Dunn spends some time with his pig while awaiting the swine show.
