After 14 years of showing beef, Emilee White said her last day was hard. With her last cow and calf pairing, she included the cow that started her herd seven years ago. And she left the day with a pouch full of ribbons.

The Livestock Achievement Day went faster than anticipated, thankfully in the muggy heat on Aug. 8, and University of Minnesota Extension educator for 4-H Youth Development in Wadena County Kim Dailey said the day was "pretty fabulous" despite the limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Obviously our numbers were down, but the pride I saw in the 4-Hers' faces and the superior quality of animals that attended the show made me believe that the exhibitors put just as much work (if not more) into this year than any other," Dailey said in an email.

There were 28 4-H member exhibitors and 35 classes in the poultry, rabbit, dairy, goat, beef, sheep and swine shows, according to Dailey.