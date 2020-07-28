The Tumberg “Wolf Pack” family, Brent and Shell along with their four children Carlyle (11), Gus (8), Clara Mae (3) and Bubba (2), had their New York Mills home destroyed by a fire on July 10, according to a GoFundMe page . Heidi Ostlie, Brent’s sister, said the home was their grandparents farm.

The fire was in the upper floor of the home, where Carlyle and Gus’ bedrooms were located. The fire did not spread to the rest of the home but the smoke and fire damage deemed it a total loss, according to the page. The New York Mills and Deer Creek fire departments responded to the fire.

While there is not a determined total, the fundraiser for $12,000 is to help rebuild a home and their cost of living expenses, according to the page.

“I believe that as family, friends and neighboring communities we all have something we can do to help each other through these trying times,” sister-in-law and organizer Rach Tumberg said on the page.

Family members are also organizing a mask fundraiser through Facebook since a traditional fundraiser like a spaghetti dinner is not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as Ostlie said.

Brent is a crop farmer and Shell is a high school agriculture teacher in Perham. Carlyle and Gus are involved in wrestling and baseball and all the children help with farming tasks and taking care of their animals, according to the page.

“We have been hunting for a new place to call home. The camper is ok but it is not fun at bedtime that is when reality hits for all 6 of us,” Shell said on the page.

Ostlie said the family is well ingrained in the New York Mills and Perham communities and people have stepped up to help the family. As of July 28, $4,650 has been raised, according to the GoFundMe page.

The Tumbergs are also appreciative of prayers.

To donate

To support the Tumberg family, visit www.gofundme.com/f/tumberg-wolf-pack-house-fire-fund?, or drop off or mail money at the New York Mills Farmers and Merchants State Bank, 11 N Walker Ave, New York Mills.