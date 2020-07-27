The Wadena City Library is now open for patrons who wish to use the internet by appointment only for 45-minute sessions during certain hours on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, according to a library news release.

The staff has set up computer stations to accommodate state rules on social distancing.

Because they are offering in-house use of computers on those days, curbside pick-up of materials is cutback to Monday, Wednesday and Friday only.

The library will also open soon for limited browsing.

Call the library at 218-631-2476 to set up an appointment to use the internet.