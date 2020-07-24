Cecelia Lausten, a carpentry student at Sebeka Public School, was elected June 26 to serve as a national officer for the high school division of SkillsUSA. Her advisor is Tom Smith.

As a SkillsUSA national officer, she will serve a one-year term as a leader and role model for over 352,000 career and technical students, according to a SkillsUSA news release. Lausten will speak to students, instructors, school administrators, legislative leaders and representatives of business and industry at various events along with personal and professional development opportunities.

To run for national office, SkillsUSA members follow the election candidate processes for their local training program, school and state as well as national criteria including a Career Essentials credential, according to the release.

The 2020 SkillsUSA national officer elections took place online with virtual campaigning, voting delegate business sessions and “Meet the Candidate” sessions with voting in an online system.