Wadena-Deer Creek National Honor Society is asking for double-red donations for their community blood drive on Monday, Aug. 3 at the middle high school, according to a WDC news release. Appointments are required, no walk-ins are allowed.

While the schedule is nearly full for regular donations, the American Red Cross is in need of double-red donations, according to NHS advisor Mike Ortmann. A power red donation allows you to safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation. This type of donation uses an automated process that separates your red blood cells from the other blood components, and then safely and comfortably returns your plasma and platelets to you.

The requirements for double-red donations are:

• Donors who gave blood 56 days ago or Power Red 112 days ago.

• Donors with type O negative, O positive, A negative or B negative blood are strongly encouraged to consider giving a Power Red donation.

• Females are recommended to wait until age 19 or older to give a Power Red donation.

For the safety of our donor community and in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, all donors are required to wear a face covering or mask. Please bring and wear a mask at the blood drive. If you do not have one, a mask will be provided to you.

If you would like to donate, you can register online at redcrossblood.org and search by Wadena's zip code, 56482.

Once you’ve made your appointment, you can pre-register for RapidPass which allows donors to answer health history questions beforehand. At the blood drive, Red Cross staff scan the RapidPass form, review the donor’s answers and complete all other aspects of the health history exam, according to the release.

To learn more about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.



Individuals who are 17-years-old (16 with parental consent in most states), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18-years-old and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.



For more information or to schedule an appointment, you can text or email WDC’s blood drive coordinators:

Emma Bushinger at 218-639-6516 or emmabushinger@gmail.com or Tony Kreklau at 218-639-4244 or 21akreklau@gmail.com.