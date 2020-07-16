The Wadena City Library will offer scaled back material pickups on three days of the week, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, as of July 16, according to a Wadena City Library Facebook post.

The library is also moving to the next phase of opening by allowing computer reservations on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays with a maximum of five patrons at the same time.

For the time being, and in the interest of making sure every library patron is safe, the library decided to focus on just one task for each day they are open, according to the release.

Pickups may be re-introduced on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays in the future.

The next phase of opening will include individual and family appointments for limited browsing.

Please call 218-631-2476 with questions or if you have received a message that your materials are ready to be picked up.