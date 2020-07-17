Sixty-five youths completed programming with the Community Concern for Youth programs in Wadena County during the 2019-2020 season in an effort to keep the youth from courts and conflict.

Among that number, 33 were Wadena-Deer Creek students and 47 including those in Freshwater ALC and the Level IV program.

The Community Concern for Youth (CCY) Program is a free service available to youth who attend school districts in Todd and Wadena Counties. The CCY Program is designed for early prevention, intervention, and diversion of juveniles ages 10-17, who are experiencing personal problems as well as problems with the law. One-on-one meetings are held with students on a regular basis. The purpose of this program is to prevent youth from entering the court system, by working with youth and their families to hold the youth accountable, assist youth in finding positive ways to resolve conflicts at home, school, or in their personal lives, and provide opportunities for change.

"My job is to keep kids out of trouble," Wadena County CCY youth worker Dan Huebsch said in a recent presentation to the Wadena City Council..

Parents are asked for their input regarding their children and their involvement is encouraged. Participation in the CCY program is voluntary and parent permission is required. For youth that are referred for law violations, community service work, classes, and class fees are sometimes required. Recreational activities, volunteer projects and educational programs are available to program participants.

The group often attends events together for group activities, however, COVID-19 has thrown a wrench into that. Huebsch said that they are finally doing some group outings but with just two youth at a time with proper PPE.

Huebsch provided statistics for the Wadena City Council, Tuesday, July 14. Here are some of those highlights of his work with youth in the last year:

66- new cases

74- closed out of program

342- community service hours

310- volunteer hours

42- average monthly case load

1- current students on probation for truancy

8- city cleanups

170- lunches provided

Some of the work the youth perform includes work in a community garden in Staples. Through that work, they were able to donate 1,400 pounds of food.

Huebsch shared that he is active in sharing presentations for youth, staff and parents. Some of that content includes informing groups on the dangers of sexting, social media, vaping/tobacco, bullying, internet/app safety and encouraging leadership.

Funding for this program comes from various sources including cities, county, schools, grants and community corrections. The Wadena City Council approved $2,370 in funds in 2020 and again for 2021.