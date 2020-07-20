The mission of the arts and cultural scenes is wide: connect people with experiences, create outlets for expression and present preserved history. The mission becomes incredibly hard when there is no space open to offer those experiences, from book clubs to art shows and theatre productions, though the COVID-19 pandemic has not changed the desire to share with the community. The future experiences are online, where the technology is waiting to be used in new ways while also impacting the experience.

“How can you still deliver your mission when everything about it has to be altered?” said Chad Groetsch, Lamplighter Community Theatre president and Five Wings Art Council board member.

When the stay-at-home orders and business closures began in March, the “instinct,” said Wadena County Historical Society executive director Lina Belar, of the arts was to figure out what to do, as Groetsch and New York Mills Cultural Center executive director Betsy Roder noted. The determination to offer programs continues even with theatre performances like the Wadena Madhatters Community Theatre’s “Into the Woods” and Lamplighter’s “Puffs” deemed “done,” as Madhatters treasurer Michelle Curtis said.

“It was so abrupt, all the closing and stuff,” Curtis said. “I sent out one group text to the cast and crew, ‘We’ll keep you posted, we’ll let you know but we still plan on doing the show.’”

The “exciting and fun” parts of adding all the elements together were just ramping up with the play scheduled to open in two weeks on March 27. The months of rehearsals with hours of practice and money spent on sets and costumes for their biggest musical since 2007 was no longer an option, according to Curtis.

“It’s frustrating. We had a whole program planned out for the year that is just gone, that we’re not able to do because well we don’t have our own space. … We’re completely dependent on others to have the space to even perform so that’s an ongoing frustration with our organization,” Curtis said.

The group practices at the elementary school’s Memorial Auditorium and restaurants for dinner theatre, both of which were closed to the public during the pandemic. Lamplighter too uses the Staples-Motley high school’s Centennial Auditorium and local businesses for performances.

Groetsch said after the memorizing of lines and working on staging and props “it was really hard” to tell the cast and crew about canceling “Puffs.”

“It’s always about making the show go on. It's just hard to make the show go on right now,” Groetsch said.

Curtis said “Into the Woods” has not been canceled though there are no definite plans for a performance of the play.

“We’re still not admitting defeat,” Curtis said. “If we have to wait until the spring even … and have to recast or whatever we have to do, we’re still determined to do this show.”

The theatres also had plans for their summer drama camps, which take place at the schools. Curtis said Camp Madhatter and the one act play showcase were canceled. Groetsch said Lamp Camp is planned for August 3-14 with a limit of 12 participants in the morning and 12 in the afternoon with sign-ups on the first day of camp. Masks will be required and there will be a filmed performance rather than an in-person performance for families, according to Groetsch and a Lamplighter Facebook post.

While their current programs were largely canceled, Madhatters and Lamplighter are considering online alternatives such as posting short skits on YouTube or having small cast shows on Zoom or Patreon, according to Curtis and Groetsch.

“However that may look, we’re willing to invest the time and energy to develop a way to entertain,” Groetsch said.

The Central Lakes College Community Performing Arts Center will host outdoor performances in July and August with cast members 15 feet from the first audience row and seating spaced to follow social distancing measures, according to their website. Groetsch said another theatre company is considering drive-thru performances though in the winters this would not be an option.

“It’s hard to monetize the change because we as a culture have to learn to how to appreciate things that … we can’t necessarily go to and theatre is a wonderful, wonderful way for us to experience the emotion and the live action, the singing and all of the stuff like the escapism that we’re looking for but we can’t have that,” Groetsch said. “If we have to do it online it’s no different than everything else that’s vying for your attention on streaming.”

Groetsch said he misses seeing live performances and performing his live trivia shows at Drastic Measures Brewing. Curtis said she misses her theatre people and putting on a production.

“I miss seeing people, seeing my people, seeing the like-minded people and all of us we miss practicing something and getting in front of an audience and just the ta-daaaaa, seeing everything coming together but mainly yeah it’s the hanging out with my theatre people all working on the same thing and having everybody get better to the point of where you can put it on and it’s just so cool,” Curtis said.

Within the desire to resume activities, people are both anxious to return to life and afraid of going out, as Groetsch and Curtis said.

“On the one hand, it’s very nice to kind of go back to a simpler lifestyle without all of that (summer) stuff that you have to go to. I’m a little worried that people are going to get used to that and not want to go back, not want to join in the arts … or go out to theatre or go do anything,” Curtis said.

With the adapting continuing, the fall was supposed to hold a Halloween show for the Madhatters though a decision has not been made, and Lamplighter is working with a consultant for online offerings.

The looming unknowns have added to the challenges of a people business where it is the offered space itself that people are missing not only the events, as Roder and New York Mills Cultural Center programs director Cheryl Bannes said. At the Wadena County Historical Society museum, Belar said there isn’t a set way for people to walk through the historical rooms and have rooms disinfected after.

“This has completely upended our world being a community organization where connections with people is what we do and events for people is what we do and being together is really part of that value,” Roder said. “We’re really struggling with what it looks like going forward.”

The “hard and heavy time” due to the pandemic and the racial and social unrest following George Floyd’s murder, as Roder said, has moved and added the Historical Society and Cultural Center’s programs online.

With the responsibility of preserving and presenting history, the Society’s programs started immediately with the ones people were expecting, as Belar said, like BookEnds and Spring Legacy events, which were videoed for their website, paired with television broadcasts or moved to Zoom meetings. The grants through the Five Wings Art Council for these programs transitioned from aspects such as travel and lodging to an online presence along with further Zoom resources from the Council. Paying the artists is a value that remained, whether their event was done online or postponed, according to Belar.

As the pandemic has continued, Belar also wanted to offer the exhibits online and partnered with the Browne Family Foundation to add exhibits about archaeology, a Lyle’s Shoes collection from the 1930s-80s and oral histories. While oral histories are a familiar project for Belar, she hopes to work on a style of walking through history in someone’s shoes as well as 3D elements with the shoe exhibit.

“This is really an opportunity and a responsibility to provide the exhibits to the public in a way that we’ve never done before,” Belar said.

After Gov. Tim Walz’s executive order on closing the schools, the Cultural Center quickly adjusted a concert at the school on March 14 and Bannes started posting art and local history, art lessons and crafts for kids as a “Daily Dose of Kulcher” on Facebook. Bannes also coordinated with Minnesota arts organizations on “When the Arts Went Dark” to show how the galleries and people who work there were impacted. The Center canceled the Great American Think Off and postponed a Finnish group concert.

The Center is typically booked two years in advance and now events are postponed with cautious planning in place, as Bannes and Roder said.

“To have to stop doing that was actually really difficult and to think about what is happening today, what can I take care of today, what can I take care of tomorrow while we’re all taking care of ourselves and making sure we’re all safe,” Bannes said. “It’s a real shift in priorities, it’s a real shift in planning.”

The open space has offered room for community member’s artwork including a new project called “One Word” where people are sharing pieces about one word that has impacted them over the last four months, such as fear, silence, care, isolation, justice, resilience, hope and anxiety, according to Bannes and Roder. Bannes said they plan to sell the pieces and donate a percentage to a social justice organization.

“Artists have this unique way that they can deal with situations happening in our world,” Roder said. “We (the board and staff) talked a lot about artists of color and trying to allow people, marginalized people of any background and situation really, but putting a call out there to see what people are wanting to say and what they’re wanting to share and it can be hard in our region because we are primarily white around here.”

Belar said she misses the personal connection and the “big loss” of playing in orchestras, bands and churches.

“There’s nothing like being able to go up and shake somebody’s hands and thank them for writing that wonderful book and then getting to sign it and walking out with it,” Belar said.

The Historical Society is excited to present stories with the artifacts and archives available and options beyond online including magazines or letters, as Belar said. The Society has no plans to re-open the museum currently though research requests can be made by email or phone, according to Belar. The Minnesota Historical Society has outdoor sites open with a limited number of visitors, according to their website. Belar hopes Wadena’s staff can return in August possibly.

The loss of events has also meant no earned revenue, as Roder said, though the Center has been “very fortunate” with people renewing memberships, donating, a foundation grant coming in early and receiving Paycheck Protection Program funds.

For fiscal year 2021, the Five Wings Art Council’s Minnesota Legislature funding for community grants is expected to be less than fiscal year 2020, according to their website.

The Historical Society and Cultural Center have continual ideas for going forward, such as online exhibits and outdoor and limited people indoor concerts.

“It’s like we want people to come but we don’t want people to come or we don’t want too many people to come because then we’re going to have problems, so it’s like this really weird in between feeling of even … as we are starting to welcome people back it’s like with some anxiety,” Roder said. “We can’t even just do like a big warm welcome like let’s all get together and hug. It’s like OK we kind of want you back and we’re happy to see you but we have to wear our masks and we have to stay far away.”