With a phone call, I suddenly find myself interviewing for a job with the Wadena Pioneer Journal, with no recollection of the exact newspaper or where this town is. Now, nine months into reporting here, and of course four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, I am glad to be in Wadena.

From the start, God provided key relationships and stories that I’ve had the opportunity to follow up on. Each of those relationships have become ways I can share people’s stories better.

Looking back, it’s crazy to think I only had four months of “normal” in Wadena before the pandemic hit. Those months were my first real winter, when I was determined to not use my seat heater and wear as many layers as possible. I learned to drive in the snow, add antifreeze to my car, prop open my door so it wouldn’t freeze shut, store an extra key in my car for when the door froze shut, say 30 degrees was a warmer day and even hike in the snow.

Before everything changed, the question was whether the pandemic would come here, and I followed my instinct to research, research, research and be prepared. When the weekend of March 14 came, I still wasn’t prepared to hear of schools closing. I remember being in church and pretending like I knew, because I’m a journalist after all, but I didn’t. I felt the swirling need to understand the ways life would be shifting.

When the pandemic hit, any routine, which presumably constantly changes for journalists anyways, was adjusted, so now sitting on the floor to do interviews seems normal. As the deluge of information came through, I kept learning through articles from the Forum News Service, newsletter briefings from Poynter and the New York Times and local Facebook pages. Basically, rather than stockpiling groceries, I stockpiled information.

In my apartment everything and nothing was different, except of course that I was working in my apartment. My windows were definitely my entertainment — like when the mail carrier used a hammer to remove the ice and open the mailbox.

One of the experiences that quickly comes to mind is my first drive-by parade for the retirement of Rick Schwartz. There was no previous experience to base this off of, so I went wondering where I should park my car, or do I drive through, too, and how would I hide to not ruin the surprise? I hid in the backseat of the car of two family members and rode to the front of the line, deciding at the last minute to wait in the ditch close to the Schwartz’s home. It made the other parades seem like a breeze, though the challenge was describing the atmosphere rather than simply another parade where the firetruck appeared.

For awhile, I charged ahead with topic after topic related to the pandemic, but then it seemed like a story impossible to keep up with. The stories stayed relevant no matter how delayed publishing was with limited print space. People’s lives were always being impacted.

With our small staff, I am proud of the work we have produced. And as we continue in the pandemic and look forward to post-pandemic in the time ahead, I believe we will come out caring for one another’s stories, lives and experiences better.