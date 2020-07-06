Minnesota poets can submit original poems for a new local project led by Lina Belar to create a collection of poems of hope and reassurance to help sustain people through the current pandemic, according to a news release.

Poems will be distributed to the public through printed cards, Facebook and Instagram posts and public signage including a poetry walk at Green Island in Wadena where Belar's work is displayed until July 31 followed by regional poets.

“Poetry is often used as a tool of challenge, to point out a need for improvement. The poetry that is needed for this emergency is one that shows what is right and what can be nurtured if we have the words,” Belar said in the release. “Our communities will survive if we band together in spirit even as we stay apart in space. Poetry can be a way to bind us together.”

Submitted poems can be on any topic and for any person, business who is being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Submissions will be accepted as long as the coronavirus remains an emergency. A jury of local artists will select poems that most reflect the themes of hope and reassurance.

Submit poems at www.linabelar.com/submit-a-poem/.