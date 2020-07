The Wadena Red Cross blood drive June 29 and 30 at Immanuel Lutheran Church brought the following results:

Monday, June 29

Presenting donors 61

Total units 60

Goal 65

Tuesday, June 30

Presenting donors 49

Total units 50

Goal 33

The next bloodmobile in Wadena will be Monday, November 30, 2020 and Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.