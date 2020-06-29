VERNDALE -- On through the holidays, Memorial Day, Flag Day, Independence Day and 9/11, the 15 flags and numerous patriotic items fill Marilyn Neuerburg’s entryway and areas of her front yard. Her newest addition is a wood carving with an eagle on top of a painted American flag.

The eagle honors her late husband Bob Neuerburg who passed away on Oct. 23, 2018 from Agent Orange exposure, which is a sickness from a liquid herbicide used during the Vietnam War by the United States military that can cause 14 “serious illnesses,” according to WebMD and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Bob served in the Navy from 1968-69 in Vietnam.

“It (Agent Orange exposure) just kind of slowly took him,” Neuerburg said. “He went through a lot the last few years before he died. He was like 90% disabled from it.”

When she had the opportunity to use his memorial money in a special way, Neuerburg searched to find the right item. On a Dollar General trip to Motley with her friend Sue Brown, Neuerburg spotted the eagle carving across the street.

“I said, ‘Sue, that’s what I’ve been looking for,’” Neuerburg said of finding the eagle carving.

Within a week, the carving was delivered and placed on a cement slab in her front yard.

Neuerburg has long been patriotic from red, white and blue items indoors to a wood American flag outdoors. The American and Navy flags are also represented on a new flag pole in the back portion of the yard.

“I’ve grown up in my life just always having the flag in our yard at home with my parents,” Neuerburg said. “It honors the United States of America and all the servicemen.”

Events

The Staples All Veterans and Community Park board will have an Independence Day celebration and dedication of pavers and the Rach family bench on July 4 at 11 a.m. All attendees are asked to bring a chair to help maintain the 6 foot social distancing guidelines and wear a mask, according to their website.