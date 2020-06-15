If you and your hot rod have been collecting too much dust lately, consider cruising over to a rolling car show scheduled this Father's Day, Sunday, June 21.

With the COVID-19 "Stay Safe MN" order in place, the annual Father's Day Motor Show in Verndale has gone mobile. Those involved typically setup in Verndale and show off the cars, trucks and motorcycles. This year the show hits the road after starting at 11:30 a.m. in the Verndale School parking lot and leaving at noon - weather permitting.

The group will drive by or through the parking lots of three senior living facilities in Staples and then take a scenic route to Brainerd with the end of the cruise at Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge campus so all their clients can enjoy the vehicles. A donation drop will be available at the Central Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge as that is the charity this year. After that, everyone is on their own to do as they please.

This event is co-sponsored by Verndale Alliance Church and Verndale Family Life Church. For more information, contact Tom at TWD@wcta.net or 218-296-1800 or click this link.

Here is the planned route - https://bit.ly/RollingCarShowRoute