Today, June 15, the Wadena administrative center building has reopened to the public with a limit of three people in the lobby at a time, according to a Wadena Minnesota Facebook post.

If the lobby is at maximum occupancy, additional public access is not permitted until the occupancy drops below three. Occupancy exceptions will be made for family units. When the family unit leaves the building, the maximum occupancy goes back to three.

People are not required to wear a mask but are encouraged to do so, according to the post. The sanitizing and screening station set up in the lobby are required before approaching the counter or attending an appointment or meeting.

The city encourages use of the drop box whenever possible.

If you have any questions, call 218-631-7707.

Please note this reopening may change.