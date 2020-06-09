The Operation Round Up Program from Todd-Wadena Electric Cooperative recently awarded a total of $11,700 to eight local non-profit organizations, according to a TWEC news release.

The recipient organizations and their awards are as follows:

MAHUBE-OTWA Community Action Partnership Inc, $1,000;

Menahga Bird Busters, $1,000;

Staples All Veterans and Community Park Association, $2,500;

Staples Motley Beyond Poverty, $1,000;

Staples-Motley ISD, $1,000;

Todd County Council on Aging, $1,000;

Todd County Sheriff’s Office K9 Program, $2,500;

Verndale Area Food Shelf, $1,700.

The seven-member volunteer Community Trust board reviews the grant applications and selects recipients three times a year.

Funds for the Operation Round Up program come from participating TWEC members who allow their monthly electric bills to be rounded up to the nearest dollar, with the change allocated to a Community Trust Fund. The average donation is less than 50 cents a month, yet members raise and donate about $29,000 annually to community service projects in the two-county area, according to the release.

Since the program began in 2002, TWEC members have raised and donated over $541,000 for over 710 local community projects, according to the release.

Local, non-profit community service groups may apply for Operation Round Up grants by stopping by or calling the cooperative office at 800-321-8932, or by downloading a copy of the application form and guidelines at www.toddwadena.coop under the ‘Our Community’ tab. The next application deadline is September 15.