The Minnesota Department of Education and Human Services is now offering additional funds for the families of children ages 5 to 18 who qualify for free and reduced-price meals, according to a Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools Facebook post.

The new program, Pandemic EBT, will provide a one-time payment of $325 per child that families can use to purchase nutritious food for their household.

Families with children who received free or reduced-price meals at school, and who were between the ages of 5 and 18 on Sept. 1, 2019, may qualify, according to the post. Benefits are available to two groups:

Families receiving Minnesota Family Investment Program or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits on March 18, 2020. Benefits for these families were issued automatically and appeared on their EBT balance on May 30. These families do not need to take any further action.

Families receiving free or reduced-price school meals but not MFIP or SNAP benefits. These families need to fill out a short application for a P-EBT card. Families can apply between June 8 and June 30. If approved, families will receive a P-EBT card in the mail, which will arrive with the funds preloaded.

Families in need of assistance accessing or using their P-EBT benefits are urged to contact the P-EBT Hotline at 651-431-4050 or 800-657-3698.

The P-EBT card application can be filled out at www.mn.p-ebt.org/en/.

If your family or someone you know needs additional ongoing assistance accessing healthy foods, please contact your local tribal or county human services office, visit ApplyMN at applymn.dhs.mn.gov/ or call the Minnesota Food HelpLine at 888-711-1151.