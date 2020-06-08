Tri-County Health Care has scheduled a second community mask distribution event in Wadena for June 11 from 3-7 p.m. in the Wadena Super One Foods parking lot at 120 SW Aldrich Ave.

Tri-County Health Care’s community mask distribution initiative is part of a goal to provide free adult and children’s masks to health care workers’ families, regional congregate living facilities and community members, according to a TCHC news release.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing cloth face masks in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as in grocery stores and pharmacies. The masks are meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help prevent people who may be asymptomatic from transmitting it to others, according to the release.

Distribution of the free face masks will be done via a drive-thru line so community members will not need to leave their vehicles. There will be signs directing traffic to the mask distribution location.