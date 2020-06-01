On surprise deliveries in Sebeka, Jessica Keddy and her daughter Julia pull in and out of strangers’ driveways after running a basket of goodies to their doorstep.

The idea is part of the Minnesota You've Been Wined groups on Facebook, which start with a post about a specific area in Minnesota and then participants share their addresses to receive a basket from another participant. In one group over 79,000 women have joined, according to Keddy. Keddy’s goal as a participant is to make people smile and enjoy a distraction from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I hope it’s something too that the kids are seeing that I’m doing that you can do nice things for people even when it is not the best of times,” Keddy said.

After joining the group about two weeks ago, Keddy delivered three baskets with Julia as the runner⁠—a track and field team member⁠—from their red minivan up to people’s homes in town and rural portions of Sebeka. The baskets included a bottle of wine, two wine glasses, a wine cooler, candle, candle holder, Minnesota vinyl cut outs, bath bombs, face wipes, body oil, succulents and toilet paper. Keddy considers her baskets thoughtful, though she says other participants’ baskets are elaborate and fancy.

While sharing your address online can be scary, Keddy finds the risk minimal as many addresses are already online and homes are viewable from Google Earth. She also said participants can make and deliver baskets without posting their address or simply decide to make baskets for people they do know. Keddy’s children have also been baking and dropping off treats at their teachers and friends’ houses.

The deliveries are simply a way to get out of the house, too. Keddy and her husband leave for work and shop at the grocery store once a week but are otherwise at home.

“I’m not doing it to get something in return, it’s just something that hopefully the people that get our baskets are like, ‘Oh, rock on somebody’s thinking of us during this time,’” Keddy said. “I’m lucky my husband and I have not been affected job-wise.”