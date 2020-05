The Wadena Community Garden is offering plots to anyone who would like a place to grow their own vegetables this summer but lack the space, supplies or experience.

The garden is located in Sunnybrook Park and comes with free seed and plants. All safety and health precautions for COVID-19 will be followed.

For more information, call Marilyn Hofland from the University of Minnesota Extension's SNAP-Ed Nutrition Program at 218-639-9583 or email at hofla001@umn.edu.