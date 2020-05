Although the state of Minnesota lifted its stay at home order on Monday, May 18 and added limited public services, the Wadena City Library will continue to be closed to the public for the time being.

The library staff and region are planning to open soon with modified access, according to a Wadena City Library news release.

Please continue to use the library catalog at kitchicat.krls.org to order items for curbside pick up. If you have any questions, call 218-631-2476.