After the Wadena-Deer Creek meal delivery program ends on May 28, a summer meals pickup program begins on June 2. The program is open to all students ages 18-years-old and younger.

The free breakfast and lunch can be picked up each day from June 2-Aug. 13 at the elementary school doors by the playground. The meals are available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. People will not be able to eat in the lunch room due to social distancing measures.

If you have any questions, call the school at 218-632-2396.