As Minnesota’s stay at home orders transition into allowing groups of 10 people on May 18, residents of Humphrey Manor sat on benches, wheelchairs and camping chairs while singing hymns and patriotic and old-time songs on May 15.

In the sun and shade spots of the courtyard, the 20 residents were encouraged to sing with a little more enthusiasm from fellow resident Martha Hughes. All were simply glad to be together even if people were spaced out and it wasn’t for a normal barbecue.

The packet of songs brought laughs, remembrances and happiness with songs including “America the Beautiful,” “How Great Thou Art,” “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” and “My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean” all played by resident Bev Johnson on the piano. “We needed it,” one resident proclaimed at the end of the singing.