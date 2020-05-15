City of Wadena worker Evan Lachowitzer decks out downtown lampposts with banners of the class of 2020. Community members sponsored the banners in a project with the city and Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools.
Rebecca Mitchell/Pioneer Journal
The Wadena-Deer Creek Public Schools class of 2020 now have their pictures displayed on downtown lampposts.
Council member Wade Miller prepared for hanging the next senior banner on Thursday, May 14. The banners have a picture of the senior along with their name, class of 2020 and the WDC logo.
