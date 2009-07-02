At the Tri-County Health Care community drive thru mask distribution, approximately 350 cars came through and 2,000 masks were given away.

The mask distribution is a part of Tri-County’s goal of purchasing or manufacturing 20,000 masks, with the first given to health care workers’ families, then regional congregate living facilities and then the community from the current 15,000 masks. Approximately 5,000 have been made by community sewing volunteers since April and 10,000 were purchased from Lakeshirts in Detroit Lakes, according to Tri-County President and CEO Joel Beiswenger. The Tri-County region’s population is approximately 35,000.

As community members continue to cut, iron and sew, Beiswenger said wearing masks are an important way to protect the community since there is not a vaccine or treatment that prevents or cures the coronavirus. The coronavirus causes the respiratory illness COVID-19. Beiswenger also encourages social mitigation efforts including social distancing and good hand washing.

“There’s a lot of dispute … about whether or not they (masks) do any good or not but it has been shown that this will reduce the potential spray of droplets so this is more about protecting other people. So for us caring for the community it’s about hoping that our community members will take that seriously and help protect all of our communities,” Beiswenger said.

Beiswenger said a long-term trend of wearing masks is also possible, with some employers and businesses requiring employees or asking customers to wear masks.

If you would like a mask, call 218-631-3510. If you would like to donate masks or other items, visit www.tchc.org/coronavirus for more information, including the mask pattern.

Information on wearing and making cloth face coverings can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

How does the coronavirus spread?

The coronavirus spreads from person-to-person by respiratory droplets in coughs, sneezes and when a person talks. Another person can have the droplets land in their nose or mouth or inhale them into their lungs. The droplets are spread when people are in “close contact,” which the CDC defines as within about 6 feet. The CDC says the coronavirus, which causes the respiratory illness COVID-19 is “spreading very easily.”