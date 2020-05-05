“You only turn 101 once,” as Alice Sather’s church family said. The church family members of Faith Lutheran Church in Staples arrived in a few car loads and searched for Sather’s window with three hearts on it at Tri-County Hospital. The church family had originally planned to decorate Sather’s mailbox with balloons, flowers and signs but when Sather ended up in the hospital after falling on May 6, the crew headed to the hospital instead.

Alice Sather 101st Birthday

Each took turns coming up to the window and soon the ‘alley’ was filled with Sather’s church family holding flowers, balloons, birthday message signs, a cake and a trumpet. From the inside of the window, Sather and her nurse sat smiling joyfully behind a cake with the number candles of 101 as friends sang happy birthday and put their hands on the window.

Alice Sather Happy Birthday

Arvilla Dyer said she and Sather “really lucked out” in meeting one another at Faith Lutheran in the 1950s after being born 3 miles apart—well and nine years apart—on their family farms in the 1920s.