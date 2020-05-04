“They really hoodwinked me,” said Rick Schwartz as he shared his astonishment with person after person who honked, waved, delivered a present or expressed their congratulations on his retirement during a surprise drive by parade on May 2.

As the whole city seemed to arrive, as one woman remarked, the parade line began with a cupcake stop before waiting for the honking to erupt. The firetrucks and city of Wadena trucks were quickly stopped by family members as they added posters and hopped on for a ride to the front of the line.

Schwartz’s smile arrived as he walked down the driveway to see the line of cars—not a tractor or construction project as he had wondered—stretching down the road.

The excitement rolled on as people stood in their truck beds or waved from their sunroofs. Schwartz continued smiling and waving as people stopped for a brief chat, all asking if he was surprised and congratulating him. His tears came at the end, a small gush as he was surrounded by his family. The feeling of retirement as a long weekend would change come Monday, as Schwartz said.