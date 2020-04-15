Throughout the area, local food shelves remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, even if clients may not be able to shop for themselves or need to wear gloves while shopping. Area food shelves say they are ready to serve when an "influx" of people may come. If you have questions on possible requirements, please call the food shelf.

Henning Community Food Shelf

Hours: Mondays 3:30-5 p.m. and by appointment Phone number: 218-583-2136 Address: 604 2nd St., Henning

“We are on our client choice program still and we are using a little bit of a different approach. We’re having them stay in the vehicle until their number is called and allowing only two shoppers into the food shelf at a time to maintain social distancing,” said Karen Stueve, director of the Henning Community Food Shelf.

The food shelf also follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations with all volunteers wearing masks and gloves as well as disinfecting check out surfaces and carts between clients, according to Stueve. In the client choice program, people in the Henning School District can select items from sections such as canned vegetables and fruits, beans, rice, beverages, ethnic, pasta, snacks, canned meat, baking ingredients, personal care and paper goods depending on family size.

While the number of clients hasn’t drastically changed, seven new clients have come in the past month, which is more than usual, according to Stueve.

“It hasn’t increased a lot but it has increased but we’re well-stocked and able to fulfill those needs,” Stueve said.

As another example of community support during the pandemic, Stueve said people and churches have been “extremely generous.”

Menahga Area Food Shelf

Hours: 1st and 3rd Wednesdays 4-6 p.m. Phone number: 218-564-6143 Address: 120 NE 1st St., Menahga

As clients arrive, you give your cell phone number and are then called when your turn comes up, according to Menahga Area Food Shelf board chairman Becky Maninga. Clients then come to the door to receive a box of food as well as options on refrigerator and frozen items such as meat. The boxes have canned vegetables and fruits, canned meals, cereal, pasta, snacks, pancake mix, syrup and baking items depending on family size and a $10 voucher to Lake Country Food.

The food shelf is open to anyone who has a need, no matter where you live, according to Maninga. Clients can come once a month.

Due to the pandemic, volunteers are wearing masks and gloves and splitting the days when the truck delivers and when shelves are stocked, according to Maninga. Clients are also asked to put on hand sanitizer and not touch items.

“We’re working on all areas of keeping everybody healthy and safe and still being able to operate,” Maninga said.

One of the high priority items is for personal hygiene, which has been running out easily or is hard to find a supplier for, according to Maninga. The amount of people has remained approximately the same, though Maninga said there are “a lot of new families coming.”

“We are glad to serve people and we want the word out that if somebody is needing help we want to be able to help them and we’re doing our best to get people through as quickly as possible too with this system,” Maninga said.

Motley Area Food Shelf

Hours: Thursdays 9 a.m.-noon and last Thursday of the month 6-8 p.m. Phone number: 218-352-6344 Address: 697 S 3rd Ave., Motley

“We’ve been busy,” said Sherry Frisk, director of the Motley Area Food Shelf. “We don’t allow our clients in the food shelf.”

Since clients aren’t allowed inside, a shopping list is posted on the door which people fill out and then volunteers complete the shopping before placing the cart of items outside the door. The volunteers have their temperatures checked, wear gloves and masks and disinfect the carts, clipboards, and pencils throughout the shopping time, according to Frisk.

On the shopping list, clients can choose from meat, possibly fresh fruit and vegetables, rice, pasta, tomato sauce, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, baking supplies, spices, milk, eggs and bread. Frisk also posts recipes based on ingredients in the food shelf.

“I know some of these people and they will admit when they come in they don’t cook, they’re looking for things that they can quickly fix but they’re going to have to learn to cook right now,” Frisk said.

Frisk also learned that people assumed the food shelf was closed after she made calls to people who hadn’t come in since the pandemic started, though now they are “very busy.” The food shelf has received additional grants as well as donations from people and organizations in the community, so “we’re doing OK right now,” as Frisk said.

New York Mills Food Shelf

Hours: Last Monday of the month from 9 a.m.-noon; May 18 due to Memorial Day Phone number: 218-385-3669 Address: 400 S Walker Ave., New York Mills

The New York Mills Food Shelf has transitioned to a drive by model, where people stay in their cars as they are asked their name and number of household members, according to food shelf treasurer Connie Warner. Then a box of pre-packaged food is placed outside the food shelf and the individual moves the box into their car. The boxes contain canned fruits and vegetables, cereal, boxed meals, frozen meat, frozen items, margarine, noodles, spaghetti sauce, macaroni and cheese and potentially flour, sugar, and dessert items.

People can also make appointments if they are not available on the designated Monday or experience a food emergency between the openings. Throughout the pandemic, Warner said the number of clients has remained “pretty stable.”

Food shelves across Minnesota have been positively impacted by the yearly Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, which was extended to April 30. Food shelves involved receive funds based on the amount of money and pounds of food raised by their food shelf and the number of clients served each year, according to the FoodShare website. With funds raised, Warner is thankful for the community support.

“We’re doing very well,” Warner said. “March Food Share was extended into May … and the donations went very well, money donations. We didn’t get as much food donations because various food drives, of course churches were closed and everything, so it’s very limited food but of course monetary donations are preferred anyways.”

Sebeka Area Food Shelf

Hours: Thursdays 5-7 p.m. by appointment Phone number: 218-472-3288 Address: Rear entrance at 100 S Jefferson Ave., Sebeka

“We have operated just right on through,” said Kay Oehlenschlager, director of the Sebeka Area Food Shelf.

Instead of clients shopping, boxes of canned goods, staples and frozen foods are prepared and then brought to a table in front of the door. Clients can also choose fresh fruits and vegetables from a cart outside and are asked if they need a special item such as coffee or sugar, according to Oehlenschlager. People are currently asked to call for an appointment.

“It’s slick. It’s going very fast and very easy. It takes like 5 minutes instead of the usual 20 minutes or so as people go all the way around and choose the food. And it only takes two volunteers and away we go,” Oehlenschlager said.

The volunteers also include a nurse who is donating masks to people who would like them. Students from Sebeka High School’s National Honor Society help unload the North Country Food Bank delivery truck.

Although Oehlenschlager had expected more people, she thinks after notices went out on April 29 with the Sebeka Public Schools breakfast and lunch program that more people will come. If you’re interested in donating, paper goods are a current need and “dollars are always appreciated” as the prices are cheaper through North Country Food Bank and as a tax exempt business with Mason Brothers, according to Oehlenschlager.

“We can do so much more with a $1 than you can,” Oehlenschlager said.

Staples Area Food Shelf

Hours: Mondays and Tuesdays 1-4 p.m., fourth Thursday 5-7 p.m. Phone number: 218-894-1935 Address: 402 Wisconsin Ave., Staples

“At this point in time, we don’t allow our customers inside the building anymore. We post the items we have on the door and we encourage everybody to take a look at them,” said Frank Leidenfrost, director of the Staples Area Food Shelf.

As customers do not enter and shop currently, helpers fill the called in orders and bring them out to the curb based on the number assigned to people. With people’s family size as a qualification, customers’ orders can include canned vegetables, cereal, pancake mix, syrup, fresh fruit, canned meats, frozen meats, fresh potatoes, toilet paper, dish soap and some personal care items, according to Leidenfrost.

“At this point in time, we haven’t seen a lot of influx of new people. However, we expect that could happen at any time because you know with everything so uncertain we don’t really know,” Leidenfrost said.

The food shelf is ready for an influx, though, they could use sanitizers and masks for their volunteers, according to Leidenfrost.

Verndale Area Food Shelf

Hours: Mondays and Thursdays 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and first Thursday of the month 5-7 p.m. Phone number: 218-451-9768 Address: 402 NE Clark Dr., Verndale

“We are still open and we greet the clients at the door and they put on gloves before they even enter the building … and one client can come in at a time, the rest have to wait in their cars until it’s their turn,” said Deb Nelson, director of the Verndale Area Food Shelf.

Clients are required to wear the gloves provided by the food shelf and staff members change their gloves after each client, according to Nelson. During the shopping, the social distancing guidelines of remaining 6 feet apart are followed. After weighing their items clients unload and return the cart, which is then sanitized. The food choices include meats, fresh fruit and vegetables, canned fruit and vegetables, baking mixes, beef stew, macaroni and cheese, canned meals, salad dressings, beans, pickles, jelly, sauerkraut, bread, cereal, juices, soups and some soap, shampoo, laundry detergent, and diapers.

“It’s good to see the people coming in. I’d like to see more. I’m sure there’s more out there that need it but because of the shelter-in-place I’m sure they’re doing what they're told,” Nelson said.

Though there are not as many clients and a few new clients, Nelson expects more people will come as the pandemic continues.

“The food shelves are here to help you when you need help and … I guess I don’t want people to feel ashamed to come to a food shelf or be prideful so that they don’t come when they do need the help. Our purpose here is to help and we’d like to help as many people as possible,” Nelson said.

Nelson also noted they have plenty of food and that monetary donations go further since the food shelf has more buying power even at stores like Costco or Sam’s Club.

Wadena Area Food Shelf

Hours: By appointment on Mondays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-noon Phone number: 218-631-7605 Address: 205 SE Aldrich Ave., Wadena

The Wadena Area Food Shelf remains open, though, by appointment only through Wadena County Social Services, according to food shelf director Mary Ann Hagen. This food shelf serves residents of Wadena, Deer Creek and Bluffton, one visit per 30 days. Four volunteers pack the boxes and serve clients, who pick up their boxes from a cart in the parking lot at their scheduled time. After the boxes are picked up, volunteers sanitize the carts and fill the remaining orders. The boxes include staples such as meat, bread, fresh fruit, canned vegetables and fruit, bottled water, pasta and pasta sauce.

As the regular volunteers are in the high risk group for becoming severely ill if they contract COVID-19 due to their age, Hagen checks the food supply and cleans when the food shelf is unoccupied while scheduling volunteers and filling other needs from her home.

“Our participation has been down some than what it normally is. We normally serve between a 100 and 120 clients a month and it has been down quite a bit so I’m not really sure why but I’m sure that that will pick up in time now too,” Hagen said.

Hagen has ordered less food from North Country Food Bank and donations from Walmart on Monday, Wednesday and Friday continue to be picked up by volunteers along with community donations going “very, very well.”