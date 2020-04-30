One in eight people in northwest and west central Minnesota face hunger, according to a North Country Food Bank news release. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the issue. Job disruptions, lost wages and sudden expenses due to illness have been increasingly burdensome for the millions of people in America who live paycheck to paycheck and increase the need for additional food. To help our neighbors struggling with hunger, Walmart, Sam's Club, Feeding America and North Country Food Bank are kicking off the seventh annual "Fight Hunger Spark Change" campaign.

The "F i ght Hunger Spark Change" campaign launched online on March 26 and will run in-store and online from April 13 to May 11. Donations are accepted on Feeding America's website or by purchasing one of the 284 participating items in-store or online. Donate at www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

For every participating product purchased at a United States Walmart or Sam's Club or on Walmart.com and SamsClub.com during the campaign, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank, up to applicable limits. Each Walmart and Sam's Club will partner with at least one Feeding America local food bank and 22 participating suppliers.

To learn more about the campaign visit www.Walmart.com/FightHunger.