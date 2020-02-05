The spark that lit Schwartz came after high school when he wasn’t quite sure of his plans and he ended up attending lineman school with some of his friends. He quickly found he loved the work. And the city of Wadena would soon find that they loved Schwartz’s work as he started on August 1, 1976.

As a young lineman, Schwartz learned how to build lines and most importantly how to “keep the electricity on.” When the snow levels were high, linemen would jump in to help meter readers before the system became electronic. Alongside good crew members and friends through the years, Schwartz became the line foreman in 1983. The days now began with assigning the posted jobs to crews, checking on crews, working on cable locating and regularly searching for needed adjustments on the electrical system.

“I had good people when I started here to help me learn stuff. I had a great bunch of guys to help me on the way,” Schwartz said.

The seasons held their own rhythms, from busy summers as people worked on building projects to winter months with tree trimming and additional electric heat impacting the system loads. In one winter power outage at -30 degrees, Schwartz said the older truck’s hydraulics barely lifted them up. “We just crossed our fingers,” Schwartz said as they refused the blown fuse and the load held.

Of course, power outages can happen from a wind storm, hail storm or even a squirrel chewing the line, according to Schwartz, but the worst is when the whole town loses power. After the call comes in and you’re driving to town, you wonder if you’ll be able to fix it all while knowing that everyone is relying on you and your crew, as Schwartz said.

“You don’t realize how when the whole town goes out how people need electricity and everything just stands still,” Schwartz said.

Wadena’s few town power outages were all fixable, Schwartz said. With the electrical system in “excellent condition,” Schwartz has also seen routine changes and updates from underground cabling with conduit to pull the cable in and out easily to rebuilt electrical lines and a changed voltage system, which took approximately 30 years to complete since “little by little that’s how you do it.” The electric loads, too, expanded in the 1980s and became steady after efficiency measures arrived.

Through Schwartz’s many years of electrical work, technology has vastly changed, besides the big change of electric meters, pagers and cell phones were another “great” improvement. About once a month crews are on-call for a week, and when Schwartz started he had to be within hearing distance of the phone, then an outside ringer was added and he could be gardening until pagers and cell phones meant crew members didn’t have to wait at home when they were on-call.

“We did a lot of things through the years, my goodness,” Schwartz said.

The calls brought him to countless projects including the new high school, the hospital renovation, the 2010 tornado, adding electrical lines, hooking up power, new light posts in downtown Wadena, tree trimming and fixing flickering lights. One of his favorite projects was lighting up downtown Wadena with its new look. He also remembers how appreciative people were after the tornado, one alley even clapped for his crew after power was restored.

“I tell you, Wadena is great people. We’re fortunate to live in a community where we have very nice people, very friendly people,” Schwartz said.

After the 2010 tornado, the lines were all down and transformers and oil were in the street. The outage was one like never before, according to Schwartz. With the help of then utilities superintendent Vernell Roberts and the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association, 11 crews worked for six days to return power.

“We had a very good (electrical) system and to see it tore all apart was tough,” Schwartz said.

Within each of the projects, Schwartz enjoys getting the calls and taking care of people while applying his life lesson of having a good attitude and being as helpful as possible to people.

While the 43 years and the last two weeks have gone “too fast,” Schwartz has his retirement plan in place—or at least he thought he did before the COVID-19 pandemic changed his summer plans. As a grandpa of six, he planned to take his grandkids to their baseball games and soak in the enthrallment of the game.

“I was looking forward to that. I’m going to miss all them ball games,” Schwartz said.

The rest of his plan includes plenty of time for gardening in preparation for the Farmer’s Market, fishing with his father-in-law and simply odds and ends. He said he’ll miss being with the crew, “good old times,” as Schwartz said.