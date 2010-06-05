Minnesota veterans impacted by COVID-19 may be eligible for grants from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA), according to a release from the department.

MDVA began accepting applications April 6 from Minnesota veterans who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. MDVA will award one-time financial relief grants in the amount of $1,000. Funding is available for both Disaster Relief Grants and Special Needs Grants.

Eligible Applicants must be:

A veteran or the surviving spouse of a deceased Veteran as defined by MN Statute 197.447;

A Minnesota resident, and;

Negatively financial impacted by COVID-19.

To apply for the Disaster Relief Grant, contact your local county veterans service officer (CVSO) or MDVA Field Operations Representative at FO.MDVA@state.mn.us or apply online at MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.

To apply for the Special Needs Grant, contact your local county veterans service officer or MDVA Field Operations Representative.

For more information, visit MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.