The Minnesota Department of Commerce has adjusted program policies for Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program, including income eligibility and a deadline extension, according to a MDC news release.
The Department of Commerce especially encourages newly unemployed, those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, households with young children, people with disabilities, veterans and seniors to apply now until July 1.
Changes made to help during the COVID-19 pandemic
The Energy Assistance Program adjusted program policies to make it easier for households to apply and get additional help. Some policy adjustments include:
- Income eligibility based on the past one month
- An application deadline extension to July 1
- Increasing the annual crisis benefit maximum to $1,200 (up from $600). Crisis benefits are for past due bills and emergency fuel deliveries.
- Allowing crisis benefits to pay a household’s past due bill, even without a disconnection notice.
Energy Assistance Program key facts:
- Renters and homeowners are eligible;
- Assets such as the value of your home are not considered in determining eligibility;
- Grants range from $200 to $1,400, based on household size, income and fuel cost;
- The average grant is about $500.
- In addition to the initial grant, additional funds are available to help pay a past due bill, get an emergency fuel delivery or help get a broken furnace repaired or replaced.
How to apply for the Energy Assistance Program
New applicants have until July 1 to apply. Funding is limited and administered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Households apply at their local Energy Assistance Program service provider.
- Households can find their Energy Assistance Program provider:
- By calling 1-800-657-3710 and following the prompts to enter their zip code
- Viewing this list of service providers by county or tribe at https://mn.gov/commerce/consumers/consumer-assistance/energy-assistance/eap-provider.jsp.
- Find general Energy Assistance Program information at https://mn.gov/commerce/eap.jsp.