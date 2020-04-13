The Minnesota Department of Commerce has adjusted program policies for Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program, including income eligibility and a deadline extension, according to a MDC news release.

The Department of Commerce especially encourages newly unemployed, those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, households with young children, people with disabilities, veterans and seniors to apply now until July 1.

Changes made to help during the COVID-19 pandemic

The Energy Assistance Program adjusted program policies to make it easier for households to apply and get additional help. Some policy adjustments include:

Income eligibility based on the past one month

An application deadline extension to July 1

Increasing the annual crisis benefit maximum to $1,200 (up from $600). Crisis benefits are for past due bills and emergency fuel deliveries.

Energy Assistance Program key facts:

Renters and homeowners are eligible;

Assets such as the value of your home are not considered in determining eligibility;

Grants range from $200 to $1,400, based on household size, income and fuel cost;

The average grant is about $500.

In addition to the initial grant, additional funds are available to help pay a past due bill, get an emergency fuel delivery or help get a broken furnace repaired or replaced.

How to apply for the Energy Assistance Program

New applicants have until July 1 to apply. Funding is limited and administered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Households apply at their local Energy Assistance Program service provider.

Households can find their Energy Assistance Program provider: By calling 1-800-657-3710 and following the prompts to enter their zip code Viewing this list of service providers by county or tribe at https://mn.gov/commerce/consumers/consumer-assistance/energy-assistance/eap-provider.jsp.

