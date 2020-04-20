The Wadena Fire Department will accept homemade face mask donations at the South Fire Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 25. The donations are part of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan’s week-long initiative encouraging people to make masks for people working and living in “local congregate living facilities,” according to a Minnesota government news release.
The release notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation of wearing masks in public spaces, such as grocery stores and pharmacies where it is difficult to continue following social distancing measures. Masks are an important way to help limit the spread of germs from the wearer to others. The CDC also has instructions for making cloth face coverings with sewing and non-sewing options.
Face mask design patterns and instructions include:
Build a mask that tightly encloses the area around the nose and mouth, from the bridge of the nose down to the chin, and extending onto the cheek beyond the corners of the mouth, so no gaps occur when talking or moving.
Use mask material that is tightly woven but breathable. Double-layer the fabric if possible.
Masks must be made from washable material such as fabric. Choose a fabric that can handle high temperatures and bleach without shrinking or otherwise deforming.
The mask should be tolerant of expected amounts of moisture from breathing.
Suggested materials:
Outer layer tea cloth
Inner layer of a microfleece to wick away moisture
Use an accordion fold to mimic a hospital mask as much as possible
Use a fat woven shoelace type material to bind the sides (such as quilt binding)
For straps, use elastic straps that loop behind the ears