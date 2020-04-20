The Wadena Fire Department will accept homemade face mask donations at the South Fire Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 25. The donations are part of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan’s week-long initiative encouraging people to make masks for people working and living in “local congregate living facilities,” according to a Minnesota government news release.

The release notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendation of wearing masks in public spaces, such as grocery stores and pharmacies where it is difficult to continue following social distancing measures. Masks are an important way to help limit the spread of germs from the wearer to others. The CDC also has instructions for making cloth face coverings with sewing and non-sewing options.

Face mask design patterns and instructions include: